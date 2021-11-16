China, which relies on coal to keep its economy running, has been gripped by one of its worst power crises in years recently. Photo: Xinhua
China calls for global cooperation to improve energy supplies as power prices surge across the world
- Ren Hongbin, China’s assistant commerce minister, says countries should ‘strengthen policy coordination’ to steady volatile energy prices
- China, which relies on coal to keep its economy running, has been gripped by one of its worst power crises ever since September
