China calls for global cooperation to improve energy supplies as power prices surge across the world

  • Ren Hongbin, China’s assistant commerce minister, says countries should ‘strengthen policy coordination’ to steady volatile energy prices
  • China, which relies on coal to keep its economy running, has been gripped by one of its worst power crises ever since September

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 16 Nov, 2021

China, which relies on coal to keep its economy running, has been gripped by one of its worst power crises in years recently. Photo: Xinhua
