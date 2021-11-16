Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held a four-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday. Photo: AP Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held a four-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China’s Xi says US businesses are welcome, but politicising bilateral economic issues is not

  • As it adopts a more self-reliant dual-circulation economic strategy, Beijing also speaks of building a more market-oriented and law-based business environment
  • Foreign business communities want China to loosen border controls to improve people-to-people exchanges, but Beijing has stuck with its zero-tolerance approach to the coronavirus

Frank Tang in Beijingand Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Nov, 2021

Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden held a four-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday. Photo: AP
