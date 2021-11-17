US President Joe Biden and counterpart Xi Jinping met by video link for the first time on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
exclusive | US asks China to release oil reserves as part of discussions on economic cooperation, source says
- The US wants China to join the US in releasing crude oil reserves and the issue was raised during virtual meet between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden
- The Biden administration is under growing domestic pressure to consider releasing strategic oil reserves after a recent surge in US inflation
