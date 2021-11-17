Farmer Liang Funa looking at a potato, the biggest he’s ever grown, in Chongming island in Shanghai. Photo: AFP Farmer Liang Funa looking at a potato, the biggest he’s ever grown, in Chongming island in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Economy / China Economy

China’s millennials, burned out on city life, opt to live off the land

  • A movement of young Chinese professionals are quitting the rat race for the simple joys of an organic, agrarian lifestyle
  • Tech- and business-savvy millennials are bringing new ideas and enthusiasm to an agricultural sector largely dominated by peasant farmers

Topic |   Food and agriculture
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:15pm, 17 Nov, 2021

