China’s energy crisis is easing, but Beijing says ‘results must be consolidated’ as winter months loom
- Vice-Premier Han Zheng says efforts to secure power supply have achieved ‘initial results’, but coal production must continue to increase
- Analysts say China faces challenges including lingering electricity shortages, rising energy consumption and limited generation capacity
The world’s No 2 economy is slowly recovering from its most severe energy crunch in decades. Photo: AFP