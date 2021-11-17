Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan addressed the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China steps up opening up, supply chain security charm offensive in wake of Biden-Xi summit
- Following the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan and Premier Li Keqiang spoke about China opening up further
- Li also said that China wanted to work with all countries to keep industry and supply chains stable and enhance coordination of macro economic policies
