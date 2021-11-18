China’s economy grew by 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, down from the 7.9 per cent growth seen in the second quarter. Photo: Xinhua
Property, Covid-19 challenges to remain with China’s economic slowdown to continue in 2022
- China’s economy grew by 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, down from the 7.9 per cent growth seen in the second quarter
- Fitch Ratings has cut its forecast for China’s growth in 2021 to 8.1 per cent, while the US ratings agency has also lowered its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 5.2 per cent
Topic | China's economic recovery
