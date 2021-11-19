US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo attended the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese experts say new US trade alliances to contain China could backfire and Beijing should push ahead with reforms
- China experts say Beijing should accelerate domestic reforms, continue its push to join the CPTPP and double down on efforts to influence global trade rules
- Trade leaders in the US, Europe and Japan have agreed to renew their trilateral partnership, advocated by the previous Trump administration
