US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo attended the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese experts say new US trade alliances to contain China could backfire and Beijing should push ahead with reforms

  • China experts say Beijing should accelerate domestic reforms, continue its push to join the CPTPP and double down on efforts to influence global trade rules
  • Trade leaders in the US, Europe and Japan have agreed to renew their trilateral partnership, advocated by the previous Trump administration

Orange Wang
Updated: 2:00am, 19 Nov, 2021

