Business subsidiaries supporting China’s military-industrial ecosystem should be identified and evaluated, according to a US congressional advisory panel. Photo: AP
US businesses in China must be transparent, with more restrictions in place, congressional advisory panel says
- ‘If it makes you look bad, maybe you shouldn’t be involved in it,’ a member of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says of American firms in China
- However, the panel says its recommendations are not meant to prevent US businesses from operating in China or from investing in Chinese businesses
Topic | US-China relations
