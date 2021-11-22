China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from a rise of 0.7 per cent in September. Photo: Xinhua
China facing ‘quasi-stagflation’ risk as rising factory prices increase pressure on slowing economy
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October, but its producer price index (PPI) rose by 13.5 per cent last month from a year earlier
- China’s economic growth slowed to a rise of 4.9 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, down from 7.9 per cent growth in the second quarter
