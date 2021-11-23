China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality. Photo: Bloomberg
Property tax concerns for China’s homeowners, buyers amid Xi Jinping’s common prosperity drive
- China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality
- After a five year pilot programme, both residential and non-residential properties will taxed based on their values, but rural households will be excluded
Topic | China property
