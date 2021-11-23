The issue of China joining the United States in releasing crude oil reserves was raised during virtual the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. Photo: Reuters
How big are China’s crude oil reserves and how do they compare to the US’ SPR?

  • The US asked China to release crude oil reserves to help stabilise soaring international prices as part of ongoing discussions on economic cooperation
  • The issue was raised during the virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden at the end of November

Updated: 1:00am, 23 Nov, 2021

