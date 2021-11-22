China’s overall population rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, but the number of new births fell for a fourth consecutive year to 12 million. Photo: AFP
China population: ‘dire reality’ of crisis underlined as coronavirus blamed for tumbling 2020 births
- Chinese mothers gave birth to just 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, as the overall population grew to just 1.412 billion in 2020
- Researchers at Renmin University found the coronavirus particularly dampened the willingness of women under 30 to give birth last year
Topic | China's population
