China has recently elevated its requirements concerning data, particularly additional assessment requirements for cross-border transfers, with the introduction of laws on data safety and the protection of personal information in the past three months. Photo:A FP
China must clarify ‘uncertainty’ over data security laws, allow more cross-border transfers

  • China has introduced a Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law this year amid a drive to legislate how companies store, protect and share data
  • Report from the British Chamber of Commerce in China highlights concerns over uncertainty surrounding cybersecurity and data protection requirements

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 2:38pm, 23 Nov, 2021

