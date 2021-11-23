Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a symposium on the economic situation. Photo: Xinhua/Wang Ye
Li Keqiang meeting with local government heads shows Beijing is on high alert for mounting economic headwinds
- Li Keqiang urged local governments to take more action to support small businesses and make them a major economic priority
- The move comes hot on the heels of warnings by several government advisers that the country’s economic recovery is not stable yet
Topic | China's economic recovery
