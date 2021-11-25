China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality. Photo: Bloomberg
Will China’s property tax rob from the rich and give to the poor, aiding common prosperity drive?
- China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality
- The plan will not be implemented straight away, with a five year pilot programme set to test the proposal before it is eventually rolled out across the country
Topic | China property
China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality. Photo: Bloomberg