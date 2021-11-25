China’s State Council, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, says it is necessary to strengthen the oversight of local government debt. Photo: Xinhua
China calls for ‘strict accountability’ at local government levels where funds are misused

  • State Council says it is forbidden to use public funds for ‘luxurious office buildings and halls, vanity projects and unnecessary landscaping works’
  • In recent weeks, top Chinese officials have expressed concerns about mounting headwinds facing the world’s second-biggest economy

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 3:03pm, 25 Nov, 2021

