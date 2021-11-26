China’s State Council says that infrastructure, services and health care for the elderly all must be improved. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s State Council says that infrastructure, services and health care for the elderly all must be improved. Photo: Nora Tam
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ageing population a ‘long-term reality’, and its silver economy needs to catch up, State Council says

  • New guidelines set out to rectify an ‘unbalanced and inadequate development’ of industries and policies that cater to the elderly
  • Improving internet connectivity and related services for the elderly is also deemed a priority

Topic |   China's ageing population
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 26 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s State Council says that infrastructure, services and health care for the elderly all must be improved. Photo: Nora Tam
China’s State Council says that infrastructure, services and health care for the elderly all must be improved. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE