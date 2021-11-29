China’s property tax plan is part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to redistribute wealth and address widening social inequality, but some fear the rich will find a way to avoid paying their fair share. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s property tax plan is part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to redistribute wealth and address widening social inequality, but some fear the rich will find a way to avoid paying their fair share. Illustration: Henry Wong
Economy /  China Economy

China’s property tax causing sleepless nights for homeowners as Beijing walks the ‘tight rope’

  • China’s property tax plan is part of Xi Jinping’s so-called common prosperity campaign to redistribute wealth and to address widening social inequality
  • The plan will not be implemented straight away, with a five year pilot programme set to test the proposal before it is eventually rolled out across the country

Topic |   China property
Jane CaiHe Huifeng
Jane Cai in Beijingand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s property tax plan is part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to redistribute wealth and address widening social inequality, but some fear the rich will find a way to avoid paying their fair share. Illustration: Henry Wong
China’s property tax plan is part of President Xi Jinping’s campaign to redistribute wealth and address widening social inequality, but some fear the rich will find a way to avoid paying their fair share. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE