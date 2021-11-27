As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, overseas graduates are returning home to find they are no longer the top pick for jobs. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Chinese graduates lament Western degrees no longer a fast track for top jobs
- As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, Western degrees are not as prized by employers as they once were, according to overseas graduates
- Hiring departments are often more familiar with elite Chinese universities and certain professions require strong local networks, young jobseekers say
Topic | China education
As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, overseas graduates are returning home to find they are no longer the top pick for jobs. Photo: Xinhua