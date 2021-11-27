As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, overseas graduates are returning home to find they are no longer the top pick for jobs. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese graduates lament Western degrees no longer a fast track for top jobs

  • As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, Western degrees are not as prized by employers as they once were, according to overseas graduates
  • Hiring departments are often more familiar with elite Chinese universities and certain professions require strong local networks, young jobseekers say

Cyril Ip
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Nov, 2021

