China’s music industry is now safeguarded by laws and policies surrounding intellectual property rights. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
How did China’s digital music industry become the second largest in the world?

  • Hindered for years by online piracy, China has morphed into the world’s seventh-largest music market, behind South Korea
  • A decade ago, 99 per cent of China’s digital music was pirated, but now most Chinese consumers listen to licensed music – meaning they stream legally

Topic |   Intellectual property in China
Cyril Ip
Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Nov, 2021

