The State Council has selected six of China’s economically developed cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chongqing – to take part in a pilot programme, according to a circular released on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s world-class business environment plans ‘address’ some concerns, but ‘implementation key’
- China’s State Council has selected six economically developed cities to take part in a pilot programme to improve its business environment
- European Union Chamber of Commerce in China president Joerg Wuttke welcomed the plans, but said China has fallen short of implementation in the past
Topic | China's economic recovery
The State Council has selected six of China’s economically developed cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chongqing – to take part in a pilot programme, according to a circular released on Thursday. Photo: Reuters