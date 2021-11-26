The State Council has selected six of China’s economically developed cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Chongqing – to take part in a pilot programme, according to a circular released on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s world-class business environment plans ‘address’ some concerns, but ‘implementation key’

  • China’s State Council has selected six economically developed cities to take part in a pilot programme to improve its business environment
  • European Union Chamber of Commerce in China president Joerg Wuttke welcomed the plans, but said China has fallen short of implementation in the past

Frank Tang
Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Nov, 2021

