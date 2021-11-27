Beijing has repeatedly underscored the importance of food security in recent months. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing has repeatedly underscored the importance of food security in recent months. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China urged to be ‘vigilant’ to rising grain prices in battle for food security

  • China should boost policy support, monitor global grain prices and diversify imports to maintain food security, state media says
  • Rising food prices are driving inflation concerns and putting average people under more economic pressure, analysts say

Topic |   China food security
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 4:00am, 27 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has repeatedly underscored the importance of food security in recent months. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing has repeatedly underscored the importance of food security in recent months. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE