China’s economic planner recently met with coal-fired power companies and various experts, soliciting suggestions for a long-term pricing mechanism. Photo: AP
China coal: Beijing blasts coal index providers as it moves to keep price within ‘reasonable range’

  • Nation’s supply of thermal coal has increased by more than 30 per cent since October, according to the state economic planner, but price remains relatively high
  • NDRC says it consulted power companies for advice on setting the pricing range for coal to restrict wild fluctuations

Ji Siqi
Updated: 9:30pm, 26 Nov, 2021

