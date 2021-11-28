Candidates arrive to sit the national exam for civil servants in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, on November 28. Photo: CNS
Record 2.1m Chinese sit civil service exam as economy slows, youth jobless rate climbs

  • More than 2.12 million registered for Sunday’s ‘guokao’ exam, the first time the number has crossed 2 million
  • Applicants have just a one-in-68 chance of success of landing coveted ‘iron rice bowl’ positions

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 5:21pm, 28 Nov, 2021

