Candidates arrive to sit the national exam for civil servants in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, on November 28. Photo: CNS
Record 2.1m Chinese sit civil service exam as economy slows, youth jobless rate climbs
- More than 2.12 million registered for Sunday’s ‘guokao’ exam, the first time the number has crossed 2 million
- Applicants have just a one-in-68 chance of success of landing coveted ‘iron rice bowl’ positions
Topic | China economy
