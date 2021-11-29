China, the world’s single biggest producer of both steel and aluminium, has long been accused of pumping cheap – and often subsidised – metal products into global markets. Photo: AP
US-EU press on with plan to tackle ‘dirty’ Chinese steel flooding markets
- Senior US trade officials have doubled down on criticism of excess steel from China as the phase one deal nears expiry
- US will begin negotiations with the EU to create ‘world’s first carbon-based sectoral agreement’ on steel and aluminium
