China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.3 in November from 52.4 in October. Photo: AFP
Omicron impact on China manufacturing ‘ambiguous’ as November activity expands
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in November, up from 49.2 in October
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.3 from 52.4 in October
