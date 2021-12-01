More than 2.12 million candidates registered for China’s annual national civil service exam that took place this week, but only 31,200 jobs are available. Photo: Weibo
China jobs
Why do Chinese crave stable government jobs over ‘inferior’ private and foreign firms?

  • Some Chinese reject US$63,000 job offers at tech giants to take lowly, albeit stable, civil service jobs working as cyber police
  • Industry insiders say studying abroad rarely offers Chinese citizens a leg up on the competition for civil service jobs, and many middle-class parents want their kids to stay put

He HuifengLuna Sun
Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Dec, 2021

