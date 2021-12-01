China had retreated from the export market to conserve its domestic supplies, which left consumers turning to India and South Korea to meet their needs as economies rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
China’s diesel exports set to climb after averting supply crisis, domestic stock ‘to build over winter’
- China National Petroleum Corporation and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, better known as Sinopec, started boosting production in September
- Refiners now have a surplus of diesel that can be shipped to international markets
Topic | Commodities
China had retreated from the export market to conserve its domestic supplies, which left consumers turning to India and South Korea to meet their needs as economies rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters