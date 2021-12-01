Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says China will beat its growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for this year. Photo: AP
China 2021 economic growth ‘expected to exceed target’, despite headwinds
- Vice-Premier Liu He says China is on track to beat its gross domestic product growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ this year
- However, analysts are concerned about challenges ranging from sporadic coronavirus outbreaks to power shortages
Topic | China's economic recovery
