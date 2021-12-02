China has not made enough hi-tech breakthroughs, according to Chen Xuedong, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Photo: Getty Images
China’s manufacturing advantage at risk as restrictions mount and competition intensifies, leading engineer warns

  • Adviser to Beijing suggests that China set up a vocational education system to train talent for advanced manufacturing as nation tries to stave off international competition
  • Pandemic has accelerated the push to reshore parts of the manufacturing process, and this poses a serious challenge as China strives to improve its supply chain

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:30am, 2 Dec, 2021

