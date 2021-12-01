Last week, authorities arrested Alvin Chau Cheok-wa, head of Macau’s biggest casino junket operator, over his suspected involvement in running illegal cross-border gambling activities, signalling a determination to fix all possible loopholes. Photo: Facebook
China extends battle lines to manage capital outflows as Beijing doubles down on ‘economic security’
- Markets tumbled after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said high inflation could persist until the middle of next year and that the speed of US tapering could quicken
- Authorities last week arrested the head of Macau’s biggest casino junket operator, signalling a determination to fix all possible loopholes, according to analysts
Topic | Banking & finance
Last week, authorities arrested Alvin Chau Cheok-wa, head of Macau’s biggest casino junket operator, over his suspected involvement in running illegal cross-border gambling activities, signalling a determination to fix all possible loopholes. Photo: Facebook