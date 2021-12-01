Fujian simulated a large-scale power outage in the southeastern province on Tuesday. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Fujian sparks fears about Taiwan tensions with emergency drill for blackouts
- The exercise on Tuesday simulated a large-scale power outage in the southeastern province, which is just across the strait from Taiwan
- The drill prompted frenzied discussion online, with some speculating it was related to the possible outbreak of war with the self-ruled island
Topic | China’s power crisis
