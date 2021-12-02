The magnitude and decline of China’s economic slowdown has been larger than expected this year, according to Yang Weimin, deputy director of the CPPCC’s Economic Affairs Committee. Photo: Dickson Lee
China’s economic growth is ‘biggest challenge’ for Beijing in 2022, senior adviser warns
- Yang Weimin suggests that Beijing’s policymakers could rally more supportive policies to address economic deterioration and rising external challenges
- Headwinds facing world’s second-largest economy include the new Omicron coronavirus variant, financial risks resulting from the Evergrande debt crisis and trade relations with US
Topic | China's economic recovery
