China’s economic growth is ‘biggest challenge’ for Beijing in 2022, senior adviser warns

  • Yang Weimin suggests that Beijing’s policymakers could rally more supportive policies to address economic deterioration and rising external challenges
  • Headwinds facing world’s second-largest economy include the new Omicron coronavirus variant, financial risks resulting from the Evergrande debt crisis and trade relations with US

Topic |   China's economic recovery
The magnitude and decline of China’s economic slowdown has been larger than expected this year, according to Yang Weimin, deputy director of the CPPCC’s Economic Affairs Committee. Photo: Dickson Lee
