China will relax market access for foreign investors and ensure land and power supply for them, Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says. Photo: Bloomberg
China pledges to ‘fast track' entry for foreign workers as frustration over strict Covid-19 border controls grow
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says China will improve the business environment for foreign firms, including making personnel entry easier
- The world’s No 2 economy will also relax market access for foreign investors and ensure land and power supply for them, Hu says
Topic | China trade
China will relax market access for foreign investors and ensure land and power supply for them, Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua says. Photo: Bloomberg