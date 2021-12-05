International schools in China have faced increased oversight in recent years. Photo: Getty Images
China’s middle class families fret as President Xi Jinping ‘tightens grip’ on international schools

  • Despite strong demand from middle class families, the government has introduced tough new curbs on the lucrative private education sector
  • International schools are finding it increasingly hard to operate under the regulations, with some choosing to abandon the country altogether

He Huifeng in Guangdongand Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Dec, 2021

