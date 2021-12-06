Chinese grain production hit a record 682.9 million tonnes this year, up from 650 million tonnes last year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese grain production hit a record 682.9 million tonnes this year, up from 650 million tonnes last year. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s grain output hits new high in 2021 as food security drive begins to pay off

  • Grain production hit a record 682.9 million tonnes this year, up from 650 million tonnes last year
  • The annual data comes amid growing concern about food security in the world’s No 2 economy

Topic |   China food security
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 5:30pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese grain production hit a record 682.9 million tonnes this year, up from 650 million tonnes last year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese grain production hit a record 682.9 million tonnes this year, up from 650 million tonnes last year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE