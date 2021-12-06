The People’s Bank of China has cut the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China to cut reserve requirement ratio for second time this year to boost economic growth amid strong headwinds
- PBOC decision comes only three days after Premier Li Keqiang said China would cut the RRR ‘at an appropriate time’
- Move comes amid signs that China’s economic growth is slowing
Topic | China economy
The People’s Bank of China has cut the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year. Photo: Bloomberg