breaking | China to cut reserve requirement ratio for second time this year to boost economic growth amid strong headwinds

  • PBOC decision comes only three days after Premier Li Keqiang said China would cut the RRR ‘at an appropriate time’
  • Move comes amid signs that China’s economic growth is slowing

Amanda Lee in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 5:50pm, 6 Dec, 2021

The People’s Bank of China has cut the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year. Photo: Bloomberg
