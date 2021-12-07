More than 60 per cent of UK companies surveyed continue to find it hard to do business, due primarily to a combination of Chinese regulatory difficulties and the impact of Covid-19. Photo: AP
UK business group calls on Beijing to improve market reforms and resume flights between two countries

  • Call came as the Chamber revealed that a large proportion of British companies have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels of revenue
  • Chair of Chamber expressed concern that Beijing’s border lockdown and zero-Covid strategy had precipitated an outflow of foreign talent

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:13am, 7 Dec, 2021

