In China, real estate prices have has also been climbing over the past two or three decades. Photo: Reuters
China’s expanding middle class is starting to look a lot like the US’, but it’s not a good thing
- Housing is increasingly unaffordable for China’s middle class, and household debt levels are rising
- China’s middle class faces the real possibility of not being able to do better than their parents
Topic | US-China relations
In China, real estate prices have has also been climbing over the past two or three decades. Photo: Reuters