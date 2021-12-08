Beijing prefers the yuan to trade within a stable range to cushion the blow from an economic slowdown. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan strengthens as trade surplus hits US$72 billion in November amid robust export growth

  • China’s foreign reserves rose to US$3.222 trillion at the end of November, up US$4.8 billion from a month earlier
  • The dollar-denominated value of exports increased by 22 per cent on year last month, the second highest rise of 2021

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:45pm, 8 Dec, 2021

