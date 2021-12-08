China marks the 20th anniversary of its entry to the WTO this weekend. Photo: Reuters
China marks the 20th anniversary of its entry to the WTO this weekend. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China ‘can’t avoid’ tough negotiations on SOEs, subsidies at WTO, trade ambassador says

  • China’s WTO ambassador Li Chenggang says Western concerns are driven by protectionism and unilateralism
  • China has done well in fulfilling WTO obligations and promises over the past two decades, says trade official

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 11:35pm, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China marks the 20th anniversary of its entry to the WTO this weekend. Photo: Reuters
China marks the 20th anniversary of its entry to the WTO this weekend. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE