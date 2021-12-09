China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.3 per cent in November from a year earlier, while the producer price index (PPI) rose by 12.9 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China inflation: consumer price growth accelerates, but factory-gate inflation eases
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.3 per cent in November from a year earlier, up from 1.5 per cent in October
- China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 12.9 per cent in November from 13.5 per cent in October
Topic | China inflation
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 2.3 per cent in November from a year earlier, while the producer price index (PPI) rose by 12.9 per cent last month. Photo: Xinhua