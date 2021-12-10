As a result of sustained elevated demand, including for raw materials from China, congestion continues to worsen at major Southeast Asian ports. Photo: Reuters
China shipping to Southeast Asia sees prices surge tenfold as reopening demand picks up

  • Already taxed by the coronavirus pandemic, intra-Asian shipping routes have entered their traditional peak season
  • Reopening and work resumption in Southeast Asia, as well as ongoing disruptions in the global logistics network, have contributed to record high prices

Ji Siqi
Updated: 5:29am, 10 Dec, 2021

