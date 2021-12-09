Some demographers estimate China could go into population decline as early as this year. Photo: AP
Some demographers estimate China could go into population decline as early as this year. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China population: article demanding Communist Party members have three children goes viral

  • Opinion piece says members must ‘act on the three-child policy’ to boost China’s low fertility rates
  • Original article has been removed, but screenshots have been widely circulated on social media

Topic |   Ageing society
Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 9:30pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some demographers estimate China could go into population decline as early as this year. Photo: AP
Some demographers estimate China could go into population decline as early as this year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE