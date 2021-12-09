China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters
US dollar-yuan exchange rate: China ups forex deposit reserve requirement ratio in bid to curb currency rally
- The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will raise the reserve requirement ratio for banks from 7 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Wednesday next week
- The offshore yuan weakened following the announcement, dropping by as many as 200 basis points to 6.3680 against the US dollar
Topic | Yuan
China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters