China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

US dollar-yuan exchange rate: China ups forex deposit reserve requirement ratio in bid to curb currency rally

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will raise the reserve requirement ratio for banks from 7 per cent to 9 per cent effective from Wednesday next week
  • The offshore yuan weakened following the announcement, dropping by as many as 200 basis points to 6.3680 against the US dollar

Topic |   Yuan
Amanda LeeOrange WangJi Siqi
Amanda Lee in Beijing Orange Wang and Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:41pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan strengthened against the US dollar on Wednesday, reaching its firmest level since May 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE