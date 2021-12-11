China has changed from an agricultural backwater into the world’s second largest economy since joining the WTO two decades ago. Photo: AFP
China marks 20 years at the WTO, with a wary eye on rising costs and Western tensions
- Since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, China has changed from an agricultural backwater into the world’s second largest economy
- But it faces challenges from low-cost developing nations and rivalry with advanced economies producing capital and technology-intensive products
Topic | World Trade Organization (WTO)
