China has changed from an agricultural backwater into the world’s second largest economy since joining the WTO two decades ago. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China marks 20 years at the WTO, with a wary eye on rising costs and Western tensions

  • Since joining the World Trade Organization in 2001, China has changed from an agricultural backwater into the world’s second largest economy
  • But it faces challenges from low-cost developing nations and rivalry with advanced economies producing capital and technology-intensive products

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
He HuifengFrank Tang
He Huifeng in Guangdongand Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 12:30pm, 11 Dec, 2021

