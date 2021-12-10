President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership have put the emphasis on stability heading into 2022. Photo: Reuters
developing | China’s economic policymakers doubling down on ‘stability’ for 2022
- Annual central economic work conference wrapped up on Friday with leaders stressing the importance of boosting demand with ‘front-loaded’ policy support
- As China’s year-on-year economic growth expected to drop below 4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, fears of a hard landing are triggering calls for more supportive measures
