President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership have put the emphasis on stability heading into 2022. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

developing | China’s economic policymakers doubling down on ‘stability’ for 2022

  • Annual central economic work conference wrapped up on Friday with leaders stressing the importance of boosting demand with ‘front-loaded’ policy support
  • As China’s year-on-year economic growth expected to drop below 4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, fears of a hard landing are triggering calls for more supportive measures

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Updated: 8:25pm, 10 Dec, 2021

