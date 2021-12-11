Soybean is among the commodities that rely heavily on exports, a senior policymaker said. Photo: Xinhua
Soybean is among the commodities that rely heavily on exports, a senior policymaker said. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China must beware ‘grey rhino’ of primary commodities shortage, top policymaker warns

  • Scarcities in other countries remind China that primary commodities supply is a strategic issue, Han Wenxiu says as he discusses central economic work conference
  • Stability is a stand-out theme in the 4,700-word statement issued after the conference, which sets the blueprint for the next year’s economic policies

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:20pm, 11 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Soybean is among the commodities that rely heavily on exports, a senior policymaker said. Photo: Xinhua
Soybean is among the commodities that rely heavily on exports, a senior policymaker said. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE