China’s economic data is not reflecting the risks and challenges for the country, a former finance minister says. Photo: Reuters
Show us the numbers on China’s economic risks, former finance minister says
- Lou Jiwei says statistics should reflect the negatives and positives of the challenges the country faces
- Rosy statistical picture presented in the data a contrast to the leadership’s tone last week, he says
Topic | China's economic recovery
